On Dec. 27 at 12:28 a.m., an individual exited a business in the 3100 block of 10th Street North and entered his vehicle when two suspects approached from either side, Arlington police said.

The suspect on the driver’s side implied he had a firearm, police said.

The victim exited his vehicle and fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported, no items were reported stolen and there are no suspect descriptions, police said.