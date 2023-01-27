Police: Arrests made in thefts of convenience-store gaming devices

Fairfax County police on Jan. 24 arrested two Maryland men about two hours after the latest in a series of gaming-machine thefts from area convenience stores.

At 8:55 p.m. that night, Fairfax County police dispatched officers to the 7-Eleven at 8434 Frye Road in the Mount Vernon area. A store employee called saying two men just had stolen a gaming machine and loaded it into a silver truck before leaving west on Frye Road.

Officers saturated the area and found a truck matching the description near the 7-Eleven at 8226 Russell Road, also in Mount Vernon. The officers stopped the truck, which had a partial tag mentioned in a previous bulletin.

Officers found parts of a gaming machine in plain view in the truck’s bed, police said.

The driver, Leonard Jones, 59, and passenger, Terrell Hardy, 35, were wearing clothes that matched the description of the men seen on surveillance footage stealing the gaming machine from the 7-Eleven on Frye Road, police said.

Police took both men into custody without incident and found additional evidence inside the vehicle, authorities said. Detectives responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

Authorities have charged Jones with grand larceny, possession of burglarious tools, two counts of destruction of property and petit larceny. They also charged Hardy with grand larceny, destruction of property and simple assault.

Additional charges are possible, as detectives continue to review evidence in the six previous gaming machine thefts throughout the county.

Thefts occurred at these 7-Eleven locations, police said:

• 1357 Chain Bridge Road in McLean on Dec. 29 at 4:30 a.m.

• 8017 Braddock Road in Springfield on Dec. 29 at 8 a.m.

• 6464 Lincolnia Road in Alexandria on Jan. 12 at 5:15 a.m.

• 4818 Beauregard St. in Alexandria on Jan. 21 at 10:59 a.m.

Attempted thefts occurred:

• 8434 Frye Road in Alexandria on Jan. 16 at 1:10 p.m.

• 7214 Beulah St. in Alexandria on Jan. 16 at 4:23 p.m.

Detectives and crime-prevention officers continue to work closely with business owners to provide tips to help keep them and their property safe, police said.

Business owners should secure gaming machines and ATMs to the floor, ensure security cameras are in good working order and clear any obstructions away from windows on the front of the businesses.

If a crime is in progress, businesses should contact police immediately.

Detectives are seeking the community’s assistance with identifying the suspects in these cases.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards and should leave contact information if they wish for a detective to follow up with them.