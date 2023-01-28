Police: Arrest made in stabbing among acquaintances

On Jan. 23 at 1:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 8th Road South for a report of a stabbing, Arlington police said.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had received serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and began to render aid until the arrival of paramedics, police said.

Investigation determined that the victim and suspect, who knew each other, were inside the victim’s home when they became involved in a dispute. According to police, the suspect allegedly struck the victim with a knife during the incdent.

The suspect – 24-year-old Brandon Hernandez of Arlington – was arrested, charged with malicious wounding and was held without bond.