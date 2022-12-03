50.1 F
Police: Arrest made in Green Valley shooting

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
On Nov. 27 at 1:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to Virginia Hospital Center for a report of an individual who had come in on his own account with a gunshot wound, Arlington police said.

The individual’s injuries were described as serious but non-life-threatening, police said.

According to police investigation, a dispute had occurred in the area of South Monroe Street and South Lowell Street in the Green Valley neighborhood. During the incident, the suspect allegedly discharged the weapon, injuring the victim.

Officers identified the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest, taking him into custody in the 1200 block of South Courthouse Road without incident.

The suspect – 40-year-old Kareem Parker of Arlington – has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and use of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held without bond.

