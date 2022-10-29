Police: Arrest made in BB-gun rampage

Arlington police on Oct. 27 arrested a suspect in connection with a week-long series of BB-gun assaults on vehicles throughout the county.

More than 85 vehicles were damaged Oct. 20-27 across the county by vandals, according to reports issued throughout the spree.

Incidents occurred in the overnight hours of Oct. 20-21 when approximately 23 vehicles had their windows smashed. From the evening of Oct. 25 to the early morning of Oct. 27, an additional 54 vehicles had windows damaged by shots fired from a BB gun, police said. On Oct. 28, police announced that owners of another 10 vehicles had provided reports that their vehicles had been targeted.

During the investigation, crime-scene evidence was reviewed, leading police to the identification of a vehicle possibly connected with the incident, police said. On the evening of Oct. 27, an officer on patrol observed the vehicle on South Walter Reed Drive. When the vehicle turned into a business in the 200 block of South Glebe Road, officers took the suspect into custody.

Sponsored

A BB-gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.

The suspect – 37-year-old Luis Tavares Sanchez Manuel of Capitol Heights, Md. – initially was charged with 12 counts of destruction of property, and was held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility. Additional charges are anticipated, police said.

Community members are being asked to review their home-surveillance equipment for any footage that might assist the investigation. Information can be reported to the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at (703) 228-4180 or by e-mail to acpdtipline@arlingtonva.us.