Police: Alleged assaulter taken into custody

On Nov. 3 at 1:47 p.m., an individual was walking in the area of South Glebe Road at 6th Street South when a man approached her, pushed her to the ground and then fled, Arlington police said.

The suspect then proceeded to the area of South Glebe Road and Columbia Pike, where he attempted to take another victim’s wallet.

Responding officers located the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect – 55-year-old Darryl Aughtry of Arlington – was arrested and charged with robbery and assault-and-battery.

The first victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.