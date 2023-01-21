37.1 F
Tysons
Saturday, January 21, 2023
type here...
FairfaxPolice: After committing traffic infractions, driver arrested for DWI
FairfaxNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: After committing traffic infractions, driver arrested for DWI

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
blue car on the street during night time
Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

A Vienna police officer on Jan. 12 at 11:33 p.m. observed a driver commit a series of traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of Lincoln Street, N.W., police said.

The driver stopped in front of a residence, exited his vehicle and proceeded to walk to his house. The man allegedly refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and police arrested him.

After the 34-year-old Vienna man provided a sample of his breath for analysis, police took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated and obstructing justice/resisting arrest.

Previous article
Police: Driver arrested on DWI charge
Next article
Police: Man arrested after allegedly stealing from convenience store
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: Carjackers steal Audi after brandishing weapons

On Jan. 15 at 10:05 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 500 block of 23rd Street South...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.