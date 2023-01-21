Police: After committing traffic infractions, driver arrested for DWI

A Vienna police officer on Jan. 12 at 11:33 p.m. observed a driver commit a series of traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of Lincoln Street, N.W., police said.

The driver stopped in front of a residence, exited his vehicle and proceeded to walk to his house. The man allegedly refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and police arrested him.

After the 34-year-old Vienna man provided a sample of his breath for analysis, police took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated and obstructing justice/resisting arrest.