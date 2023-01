On Jan. 11 at 2:27 p.m., a resident of the 5800 block of Washington Boulevard observed an individual in his back yard, looking through a window into the home, Arlington police said.

Responding officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody without incident. During a search of the suspect, a burglarious tool was recovered, police said.

The suspect – 75-year-old Steven Eisen of Sliver Spring – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry and possession of burglarious tools.