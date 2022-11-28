Plaza, bus-bay improvements at Ballston Metro completed

A completion ceremony was held Nov. 17 to mark the completion of a major improvement to public-transit infrastructure at the Ballston-MU Metro station.

“The event represents the end of two years of construction to upgrade the layout of bus-bay terminals on Fairfax Drive and North Stuart Street,” county officials said. “The improvements include extending the public plaza for pedestrians, a dedicated bus bay for faster entry and exit of buses, upgraded bus shelters, and new signage and lighting.”

In 2019 the County Board approved a $5.45 million contract with Ardent Co. LLC to construct the project. Work began in June 2020.

The transformation of the Ballston Metrobus terminal is the first of its magnitude since the station first opened in 1977. In 2010, the county government and Metro leaders initiated a conceptual study to improve the Ballston-MU Metro station plaza and the operation of nearby streets.

Sponsored

Metrobus routes 23ABT, 38B, 2A, 25B, 1AB, 10B and 22A and ART routes 42, 51, 52, 53, 72 and 75 include connections to or through the Ballston station.