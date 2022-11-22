52 F
Tysons
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonPlanetarium group is searching cosmos for new board members
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Planetarium group is searching cosmos for new board members

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
white satellite dish under blue sky during night time
Photo by Stefan Widua on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Friends of Arlington’s David M. Brown Planetarium is seeking new members for its board of directors.

“No special experience is needed, just your enthusiasm and an interest in promoting the planetarium and science education in our community,” leaders of the all-volunteer organization said.

The planetarium, operated by Arlington Public Schools and located adjacent to Washington-Liberty High School, has been closed for several years due to construction nearby but has a new director and new equipment in place.

For information on Friends of the Planetarium or the board of directors, e-mail contact@friendsoftheplanetarium.org.

Previous article
Craft fair will bring out community in Oakton
Next article
Civic Federation on hunt for long-term budget stability
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EducationFor the Sun Gazette -

CAPPIES: Madison thespians serve up creative take on Shakespeare

In a show full of deception and drama, there’s one thing to be sure of: the ado about James Madison’s production of “Much Ado About Nothing” definitely isn’t about nothing!
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.