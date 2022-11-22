Planetarium group is searching cosmos for new board members

Friends of Arlington’s David M. Brown Planetarium is seeking new members for its board of directors.

“No special experience is needed, just your enthusiasm and an interest in promoting the planetarium and science education in our community,” leaders of the all-volunteer organization said.

The planetarium, operated by Arlington Public Schools and located adjacent to Washington-Liberty High School, has been closed for several years due to construction nearby but has a new director and new equipment in place.

For information on Friends of the Planetarium or the board of directors, e-mail contact@friendsoftheplanetarium.org.