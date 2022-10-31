50 F
Tysons
Monday, October 31, 2022
type here...
FairfaxTransportationPlan laid out to ease traffic chaos in Seven Corners
ArlingtonFairfaxFeaturedNewsTransportation
Updated:

Plan laid out to ease traffic chaos in Seven Corners

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Map from the Fairfax County Department of Transportation shows the phases of work to be done in the Seven Corners area.

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners.

The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:

• Phase 1: Construction of a ring road on the west side of the interchange between Route 50 and Route 7.

• Phase 2: Continuing the ring road on the south side of the interchange between Route 7 and Route 50.

Sponsored

• Phase 3: Reconfiguring the central interchange above Route 50 (Route 7 and Wilson Boulevard/Sleepy Hollow Road).

• Phase 4: Completing the ring road on the east side of the interchange between Route 50 and the intersection of Wilson Boulevard/Roosevelt Boulevard.

The public meetings “will give attendees the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on the phasing recommendations,” transportation officials said.

Since June 2020, FCDOT has conducted technical analysis of future transportation conditions; incorporated feedback received from previous rounds of outreach; and worked to identify a recommended phasing approach to provide and improve the roadway, bicycle, pedestrian and transit facilities, as envisioned in the Fairfax County Comprehensive Plan.

Events will be held on Nov. 9 at noon and Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/transportation/study/seven-corners.

Previous article
Britepaths seeking to make holidays happier for Fairfax families
Next article
New Marshall show provides meaty roles for female students
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsDave Facinoli -

Langley, Madison win big in football

With lopsided victories the night of Oct. 28, the Langley Saxons moved into a tie for first place while...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.