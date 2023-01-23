36.2 F
Plan for regional-jet terminal at Dulles moves forward

By Scott McCaffrey
airplane on airway
Photo by Emiel Molenaar on Unsplash

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has awarded a contract to Clark Construction as it moves forward with plans for a new 14-gate regional-jet terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport.

“We anticipate brearking ground this year,” Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter said on Jan. 18. Plans call for having the facility, which will be used by United Airlines, ready for use in 2026.

The facility, budgeted at about a half-billion dollars, will replace gates built in the late 1990s at the eastern end of Concourse A, where many regional-flight passengers currently go outdoors to access their planes via covered walkways.

Authority officials hope federal funding will pay for approximately 30 to 40 percent of the costs of the 400,000-square-foot facility.

