Pickleballers in Vienna now have one less opportunity to play the sport, but it’s only a temporary setback.

The Vienna Department of Parks and Recreation, which hosts Thursday-evening drop-in pickleball most times of year at the Vienna Community Center, has put the program on hiatus from Dec. 1 to March 30 in order to accommodate the Vienna Youth Inc. winter sports schedule.

For updates on open-gym hours, see the Website at www.viennava.gov/opengym.