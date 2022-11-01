Photos to turn back clock on Arlington history

The Arlington County Historical Society turns back the clock a full century with its next program.

“Arlington in the 1920s: A Photographic Tour” will feature author Peter Penczer detailing the decade that saw “Alexandria County” renamed as Arlington and the community continuing its evolution from its farming background to a rapidly growing suburb.

The program will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Reinsch Library on the main campus of Marymount University. There will not be an online option for this meeting.

Penczer had planned to present his unique collection of Arlington photographs – many of them never before published – in March 2020 as part of the historical society’s celebration of the centennial of the adoption of the county’s current name.

“The pandemic intervened, but Mr. Penczer is back and ready to transport you to the Arlington of a century ago,” society officials said.

Penczer, who has lived in Arlington since 1984, is the one-time assistant curator of the B.F. Saul Co., and is the authority of two books. He currently is working on a book on Washington artist Walter Paris.

The program is conducted on collaboration with Marymount’s Department of History and Politics. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.