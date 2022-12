After defeating the Fairfax Lions, 31-21, Dec. 3 in a Virginia High School League Class 6D football semifinal, Madison High School’s football team on Dec. 10 will vie for the state crown as the Warkhawks face the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles at Old Dominion University.

Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt of the semifinal game; click on any photo to start the slide show and click on the “i” at bottom left to see captions.