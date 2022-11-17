40.5 F
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Updated:

Per-square-foot sales prices up from 2021, down from earlier in 2022

blue pen on black surface
Photo by Ashkan Forouzani on Unsplash

Home-sellers across the Washington region in October continued to garner more, on a per-square-foot basis, than a year previously in next data.

But for most jurisdictions, October’s median per-square-foot sales price was trailing the average for the first 10 months of the year, suggesting that sellers are indeed seeing less from buyers compared to earlier in 2022.

Year-over-year per-square-foot sales prices were up in each of the nine metro-area jurisdictions tracked by the Sun Gazette with the exception of the District of Columbia, which was down 3.9 percent to $517.

But that was still enough to keep that jurisdiction well ahead of suburban areas in median costs.

Following D.C. were four Northern Virginia locales:

• Alexandria, where the average per-square-foot price of $477 was up 14.7 percent in October from a year before to surpass Arlington, which normally runs highest in the suburban area.

• Arlington, where the cost of $466 was up 1.8 percent.

• Falls Church, where the cost of $455 was up 9.9 percent.

• Fairfax County, where the cost of $327 was up 4.5 percent.

Montgomery County, Md., saw an average price of $291 per square foot, up 2.5 percent, followed by Loudoun County ($260, up 5.3%); Prince George’s County ($239, up 5.8%); and Prince William County ($221, up 6.8%).

Alexandria, Falls Church and Prince George’s County saw October figures higher than the average per-square-foot price recorded for the year to m,mdate, while all other jurisdictions declined. For the first 10 months of the year, average per-square-foot prices were $548 in the District of Columbia; $480 in Arlington; $451 in Falls Church; $440 in Alexandria; $336 in Fairfax County; $291 in Montgomery County; $268 in Loudoun County; $237 in Prince George’s County; and $226 in Prince William County.

For the Mid-Atlantic region as a whole, the average per-square-foot cost of $224 in October was up 3.7 percent from $216 a year before. For the first 10 months of the year, the average per-square-foot cost stands at $231.

Figures were reported Nov. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing data from Bright MLS.

