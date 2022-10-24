55.5 F
Monday, October 24, 2022
Pedestrian/bicycle bridge now connects disparate parts of Tysons
Pedestrian/bicycle bridge now connects disparate parts of Tysons

This new pedestrian/bicyclist bridge spans the Capital Beltway in Tysons. (Virginia Department of Transportation)

The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Capital Beltway between Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) and Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road/Dolley Madison Boulevard) is open, designed to improve bicyclist and pedestrian accessibility, connectivity and safety in the Tysons area, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The bridge carries a new 10-foot-wide shared-use path that runs nearly half a mile from Tysons One Place and Fashion Boulevard to Old Meadow Road and Provincial Drive, providing a new link between the Tysons Corner Center mall and residential areas east of the Beltway.

The $13.4 million project has been financed with federal, state and Fairfax County funding. Construction began in August 2021 and is now substantially complete, with minor work occurring in the coming weeks until final completion.

The project’s second phase will extend the new shared-use path by half a mile along Old Meadow Road from Provincial Drive to Route 123; final design and construction will occur on the second phase as additional funding becomes available.

