Party chair: Democrats have solid record over past 2 years

Win or lose on Election Day, Democrats have much to be proud of when it comes to national accomplishments over the past two years.

That’s the assessment of Steve Baker, chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee, rallying the troops in advance of the Nov. 8 verdict by the American people.

Baker termed the first two years of the Biden era “the most productive administration since the Great Society” of Lyndon Johnson’s presidency.

“When we help elect Democrats, great things happen,” Baker said at the Nov. 2 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting, the last before the general election.

With the midterms soon to be in the rear-view mirror, the county’s dominant political organization will turn its attention to the extensive number of local races in 2023, and no doubt as well also look ahead to the 2024 presidential election. Baker said he is eager to augment the Democratic ranks for his committee.

“Everyone is welcome,” he said. “We try to be open and inclusive to everyone – always looking to increase the number of faces.”