Park Authority sets hearing on proposed fee adjustments

The Fairfax County Park Authority has scheduled its annual community-comment meeting on the agency’s proposed fee adjustments for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in an online format.

The meeting will include a brief overview of the fee process, followed by an opportunity for public comment. Information outlining all proposed fee changes and how to attend the virtual public meeting is available for review at the fee-proposal Website.

Speakers can sign up in advance by contacting the Park Authority’s public-information office at (703) 246-5092. Individuals may speak for three minutes and organizations will be allotted five minutes.

The meeting is scheduled at the midway point of a 30-day public-comment period running from Jan. 4 to Feb. 2. Residents can submit comments via email to Parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov or by mailing comments to: Fairfax County Park Authority; Attn: Public InformationOffice/Fee Comments; 12055 Government Center Parkway, Suite 927; Fairfax, Va. 22035.

For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks.