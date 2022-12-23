Park Authority sets development plan for park on Idylwood Road

The Fairfax County Park Authority board has approved the project scope for the development of Ruckstuhl Park on Idylwood Road in Falls Church.

Development of the 7.2-acre site will include a picnic pavilion, play area, fitness cluster, nature-themed playground, trail loop and parking area.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity that has been in the works for quite some time,” said Ken Quincy, who represents the Providence District on the Park Authority board. “This is a valuable parcel inside the Beltway that came to us at an exceptional bargain, and the community has been very energetic and engaged throughout the process of defining the vision for the future. We’re very excited to move this project forward.”

The estate of the former resident-owner, Dr. Lily Ruckstuhl, donated the property to the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust in 2009. The property was then acquired by the Park Authority in 2011 with a conservation easement prescribing certain conditions for its future use. The Ruckstuhl Park Master Plan was developed with extensive community engagement and was approved by the Park Authority board in 2015.

Sponsored

Total project costs are estimated at $2 million and will be funded through the 2020 park bond approved by county voters.