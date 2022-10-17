Panthers top rival Huskies in football

Playing maybe their best overall game so far this season, the Potomac School Panthers were rewarded with perhaps the high-school football team’s biggest win so far this fall.

Led by 386 total yards of offense and a physical defense for the first three quarters, Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated the host Flint Hill Huskies, 33-13, Oct. 15 in a key Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference contest between local rivals.

Flint Hill (3-3, 2-1) entered the showdown in first place and had its three-game winning streak snapped.

“We have no excuses. Potomac School played a lights-out game,” Flint Hill coach Kirk Peterson said. “I liked that we played hard until the end, and that’s what I will tell our team.”

Sponsored

Potomac School led 7-0 at halftime. The touchdown came with 1:21 left in the first half on a two-yard touchdown run by Marcel Gaskins and Stefan Harvey’s extra point.

The second-half lead swelled to 27-0 on touchdown passes of 22 and 57 yards from Camren Boykin to Grant Joe and Gaskins, respectively, then a three-yard Gaskins run. Harvey kicked two more extra points.

A one-yard Gaskins run with 47 seconds left to play ended the Panthers’ scoring.

Gaskins rushed for 196 yards on 29 carries. The Panthers gained 268 yards on the ground. Drew Turner ran for 60 and Blaze Jones for 13. Boykins was 8 of 14 passing for 121 yards.

Turner and Jack Judd each had two catches.

“Our guys finally put together a complete game,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said. “Flint Hill is a tough team. Ball control and tough defense was the key today.”

That defense was led by E.J. Schneeberg with nine tackles; Gaskins and Max Gyllenhoff with eight each; David Hyde and Lucas Boulter with five each; and Jones, Turner and Nick Webster with three each. Devin Dunn had three interceptions.

“On offense, we got back to running the ball today, and we added in some key passes and we eliminated mistakes,” Remmo said. “Levi [Franklin], our defensive coordinator, had a good game plan.”

Flint Hill’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter on a 71-yard flanker-screen pass from Manoli Karageorgos to Joshua Clarke and Karageorgos’ four-yard run. Dylan Logue kicked one extra point.

Karageorgos was 12 of 21 passing for 171 yards and he ran for 16 more. Drew LeBlanc had 75 yards rushing. Clarke and Ty Harris had three catches each, and Bryce Stewart and Vic McNeal two each.

Starting runningback Andrew King left the game in the first half with a leg injury.

On defense for Flint Hill, Clarke had an interception, McNeal made 11 tackles, Jeffrey Wells made six and Cole Clark five solos.