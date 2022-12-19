Panel may consider turning all bus service over to N.Va. localities

Even a cursory examination of newspaper archives reveals that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) often has been a financial and operational basket case almost since its inception a half-century ago.

But would devolving bus service entirely to localities help to improve matters?

That’s a possibility raised in the recently released “Report on the Performance and Condition of WMATA,” delivered to Gov. Youngkin and members of the General Assembly by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

The report wends its way through a discussion of issues that have proved intractable for years, including ever-rising costs, a lack of public confidence, a lack of dedicated funding sources and now, in the COVID era, the open question whether the transit agency will ever get back to the passenger counts of years gone by.

Tucked inside the report is the intriguing question: Why not turn over bus operation exclusively to local governments, presumably allowing WMATA to concentrate on rail service?

Northern Virginia governments already operate their own bus services: Arlington’s ART, Fairfax’s Fairfax Connector, Alexandria’s DASH, the city of Fairfax’s CUE and Loudoun County Transit. Most were created to fill gaps in Metrobus service (except in Loudoun, where there is no Metrobus service) and to reduce costs by using contractors rather than the heavily unionized and amply compensated WMATA workforce.

During a brief discussion of the possibility, the report suggests it could be a win-win.

“WMATA can reduce expenses while the jurisdictions could see reduced operating subsidies” by moving to a local model, the report notes.

But in almost the same breath, the report warned of “intended or unintended policy implications” that could make any such delegation of service difficult.

The full report can be found at www.novatransit.org.