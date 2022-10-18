43.5 F
Tysons
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonOptimists confirm location change for Christmas-tree sale
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Optimists confirm location change for Christmas-tree sale

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
santa claus sitting beside lit tree
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

It spent three-quarters of a century at a single location, but for 2022 the Arlington Optimist Club Christmas-tree lot is making a move.

The club since 1946 has sold perhaps as many as 200,000 trees from a parking lot at the corner of North Glebe Road and Langston Boulevard (formerly Lee Highway). Wells Fargo Bank, the latest in a line of financial firms that have occupied the prime corner there, opted to not allow the club to continue sales, citing concerns about parking and liability.

So the sale is moving for the upcoming holiday season to the Knights of Columbus at 5115 Little Falls Road.

Delivery of trees is expected around Nov. 22, with the sale to open the day after Thanksgiving (Friday, Nov. 25) at noon and continue until the offerings are sold out.

Sponsored

Last year, despite supply-chain issues, inflation and a national lack of tractor-trailer drivers, the club was able to acquire and sell out a stock of 2,500 trees, ranging in size from tabletop to 12-footers.

Previous articleNAACP seeking nominees for annual awards
Next articleGreens back two county bonds, reject four more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxSun Gazette Newspapers -

Volleyball teams enjoying strong seasons

The Langley Saxons began the week with a 20-1 overall record and were atop the Liberty District standings with...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.