Optimists confirm location change for Christmas-tree sale

It spent three-quarters of a century at a single location, but for 2022 the Arlington Optimist Club Christmas-tree lot is making a move.

The club since 1946 has sold perhaps as many as 200,000 trees from a parking lot at the corner of North Glebe Road and Langston Boulevard (formerly Lee Highway). Wells Fargo Bank, the latest in a line of financial firms that have occupied the prime corner there, opted to not allow the club to continue sales, citing concerns about parking and liability.

So the sale is moving for the upcoming holiday season to the Knights of Columbus at 5115 Little Falls Road.

Delivery of trees is expected around Nov. 22, with the sale to open the day after Thanksgiving (Friday, Nov. 25) at noon and continue until the offerings are sold out.

Last year, despite supply-chain issues, inflation and a national lack of tractor-trailer drivers, the club was able to acquire and sell out a stock of 2,500 trees, ranging in size from tabletop to 12-footers.