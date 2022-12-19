Optimist breakfast serves as salute to public service

The Optimist Club of Arlington’s 71st annual Christmas breakfast was a chance to pay tribute to public servants ranging from elected officials and judges to school principals.

“What a good place to live!” said Brian Kellenberger, who for a decade has chaired the annual breakfast, held Dec. 14 at Washington Golf & Country Club.

(When he was first asked to chair the event, he didn’t even know what it was, Kellenberger chuckled. Now, he said, “I will probably be chair for eternity.”)

A host of current elected officials joined some of their predecessors as well as current and retired members of the judiciary in comprising the celebrants, and the event also provided a chance to look back on the Optimist Club’s year and celebrate two new members.

Sponsored

“It’s always a great time to see the group grow,” Kellenberger said.

At the event, former county treasurer Frank O’Leary was presented with the Inter-Service Club Council’s Man of the Year Award, which had been announced at that group’s annual meeting a few weeks before. (O’Leary had been unable to attend that event.)

O’Leary, who received the award for his work with the Arlington Optimists and throughout the community, said he was “proud and honored” to receive the accolade.

“In doing so, I recognize that there are many who are equally, or perhaps more, deserving of this award – those who work tirelessly serving our community without thanks or recognition,” O’Leary said. “To them, and all of you, I simply say: Thank you for your service!”

The program also featured remarks by Pastor Drew Hill of Memorial Baptist Church and music from pianist Adrienne Cleary and harpist Meliss Tardiff Dvorak, culminating in a holiday sing-along.

And speaking of the holidays, the Optimists were able to celebrate because they sold out a total of 2,149 Christmas trees on Dec. 11, right about as was expected.

Sales began the day after Thanksgiving, having moved to the Knights of Columbus on Little Falls Road after 75 years at the corner of North Glebe Road and Langston Boulevard (formerly Lee Highway).

Despite initial concerns that the new location (tucked back in a residential area) would provide less visibility and result in fewer sales, there were no problems.

“It was great – amazing,” said Sandy Bushue, who leads the annual sale along with Dr. John “J.B.” Whitlow, which raises funding in support of youth academic and athletic grants bestowed by the Optimist Club each year.

“All I can say is, thanks to the community for supporting the Optimists and the youth of Arlington,” Bushue said.

The Optimist Club of Arlington was chartered in 1946, joining a growing roster of community-service organizations that reached their zenith in the 1960s and 1970s. Despite thinning ranks, Arlington’s service clubs still provide more than 100,000 hours of volunteer service in the community each year, according to county-government officials.

• • •

For information on the Optimist Club of Arlington, see the Website at www.optimistclubofarlingtonva.org.