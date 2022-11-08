38.2 F
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Opera group preps fund-raising concert
Arlington
Updated:

Opera group preps fund-raising concert

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
group on people inside building
Photo by Vlah Dumitru on Unsplash

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Opera Nova will host its annual fund-raising brunch on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Washington Golf & Country Club.

The event will raise funds to support productions of the organization’s children’s opera, “Monkey See Monkey Do.”

In addition to lunch, the event will feature internationally acclaimed tenor Israel Lozano and his wife, soprano Darcy Monsalve, as well as violin duo Marcolivia and Opera Nova performers Sissel Bakken, Elise Jenkins, Grace Gilday, Lori Sen and Jennifer McGinnis.

Tickets are $65 for the first 40 reservations, $90 after that, with additional donations accepted, and can be sent to Opera Nova, P.O. Box 7057, Arlington, Va. 22207. For information, call (703) 863-7598 or e-mail operanovaoffice@gmail.com.

Advocacy group preps community forum on Missing Middle
Democrat topping independent in open School Board seat
FairfaxScott McCaffrey -

Vienna property owner agrees to fix up dilapidated home

Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 indefinitely deferred proposed spot-blight-abatement measures for a dilapidated house at 1724 Beulah Road...
