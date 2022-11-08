Opera group preps fund-raising concert

Opera Nova will host its annual fund-raising brunch on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Washington Golf & Country Club.

The event will raise funds to support productions of the organization’s children’s opera, “Monkey See Monkey Do.”

In addition to lunch, the event will feature internationally acclaimed tenor Israel Lozano and his wife, soprano Darcy Monsalve, as well as violin duo Marcolivia and Opera Nova performers Sissel Bakken, Elise Jenkins, Grace Gilday, Lori Sen and Jennifer McGinnis.

Tickets are $65 for the first 40 reservations, $90 after that, with additional donations accepted, and can be sent to Opera Nova, P.O. Box 7057, Arlington, Va. 22207. For information, call (703) 863-7598 or e-mail operanovaoffice@gmail.com.