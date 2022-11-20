Open house set for Turner Farmhouse in Great Falls

The Turner Farmhouse Foundation will host its third annual pancake breakfast and open house on Dec. 3 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the historic farmhouse, located at 10609 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls.

The event is open to the public at no cost. Parking is available on site, with volunteers able to assist.

The foundation serves as the resident curator for the farmhouse and several other outbuildings on the property. Through the Fairfax County Park Authority’s resident-curator program, the Turner Farmhouse Foundation is using the other structures to create and operate a retreat center, partnering with Becky Love Foundation, Comfort Zone Camps and other organizations to host bereavement programs.

The resident-curator program provides a unique opportunity for individuals, nonprofit and for-profit organizations to secure long-term lease agreements for historic properties in public-park settings. The curator leases are without charge in exchange for a financial commitment toward approved rehabilitation of the Park Authority’s under-utilized historic properties.

The program requires reasonable public access to these historic resources, which often occurs in the form of an annual open house.

Turner Farmhouse, built in 1905 by the Turner family, is in a 52-acre community park at the intersection of Georgetown Pike and Springvale Road.

The Mark Turner Dairy Farm is an example of the type of farm that predominated in the community during the early years of the 20th century, and the Turners were hailed as model farmers in a 1948 article in the “National Grange Monthly.”

The 3,216-square-foot Queen Anne-style farmhouse exemplifies the cultural, economic and historic heritage of the Springvale and Forestville-Great Falls agricultural communities in Northern Virginia. Many of the original details, formal parlor, hardwood flooring and fireplaces remain. Several outbuildings on the property reflect their rural history, as well.

For more information, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/resident-curator-program or contact resident-curator program manager Stephanie Langton at (703) 324-8791.