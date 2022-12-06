On Stage: ‘Snow Maiden’ delivers holiday joy for all ages

by MATT REVILLE, Staff Writer

From ballet to pratfalls – punctuated by a cast-vs.-audience snowball fight – Synetic Theater throws in just about every theatrical effect absent the kitchen sink in “Snow Maiden,” its winter family show that hit its mark with the younger audience and held its own with the oldsters, too.

The two-person cast performs in Synetic’s trademark style – mostly wordless pantomime with a focus on movement, mimicry and music – and does so effectively.

How effective was it? The five girls, roughly 7 years old I’d wager, down the aisle on a recent matinee performance were transfixed in rapturous attention, with nary a fidget to be observed. Especially impressive, considering they’d been downing candy before the show began!

Every culture, absent those in tropical or desert locales, has its version of this story: A young boy in wintertime constructs a snowman (in this case, snowwoman), and through some magic the creation comes to life.

Irina Tsikurishvili, who directed and choreographed the show, kept things moving and largely lighthearted.

“Previous adaptations of this legend all feature dark and complex themes . . . but our version explores something much simpler: Our need for companionship, the heartbreak when it’s taken away and the joy of having it returned,” she wrote in the playbill.

Vato Tsikurishvili stars as the boy and Maryam Najafzada his creation, and over the course of roughly 50 minutes that constitute the single act they own the stage, aided by a lovely set and appropriate (and for the most part recognizable) music, largely of the holiday variety.

The pantomime is broad and works effectively for all ages; nobody is left out of the loop in understanding what’s happening as the plot unfolds.

Both performers occasionally break the fourth wall; a little past halfway in the show there’s a riotous audience-participation moment, something that, with the exception of jokes about flatulence, is the surest way to endear a production to little kids.

Whether intended or not, I picked out moments that paid homage to Charlie Chaplin, Lucille Ball, the Marx Brothers, the Three Stooges and Benny Hill, among others. So indeed, there is comedy mixed in. And there is also exceptional athleticism; some of the pratfalls and the pas-de-deux interplay between the performers rightly elicited gasps from audience members.

Director/choreographer Irina Tsikurishvili keeps the action moving. Also worthy of praise behind the scenes: Koki Lortkipanidze (resident composer), Aleksandr Shiriaev (production designer), Kasey Brown (costumes), Peter Leibold VI (lighting designer and Matthew Datcher (sound engineer).

Nobody’s going to call me an old softie – “old” yes; “softie” never – but it was indeed heartwarming to see a number of families of three generations: children, parents and grandparents.

And I suspect each generation came away happy with the show.

• • •

“Snow Maiden” runs through Dec. 23 at Synetic Theater in Crystal City. The show is suitable for all ages; masking is required but Synetic has dropped its vaccination requirements.

For tickets and information, see the Website at www.synetictheater.org.