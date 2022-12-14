On Stage: Dickens classic gets a fairy-tale makeover

by MATT REVILLE, Staff Writer

In theory, it should be a simple task to explain the underpinnings of “A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol,” which recently wrapped up two weekends’ worth of shows in Arlington.

The work, by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus and performed by youth from Encore Stage & Studio, takes the classic Charles Dickens novella and stays relatively true to it (or at least to the movie and TV versions of it).

But instead of many of the familiar dramatis personnae, it substitutes characters from fairy tales instead – all starting with the Big Bad Wolf (I’ll call him “BBW” for short) as that ol’ sourpuss Ebenezer Scrooge.

How this works can get a little complicated when trying to write about it, but the target audience had no problem following the show, which mixed a lot of humor (and some jokes designed for parents in the audience) with the classic tale of holiday redemption.

“You may have heard this story before, but you’ve never heard it this way,” noted Mother Goose (Purvi Oberkirsch), serving as narrator and, often, sparring partner to Scrooge/BBW (India Warmerdam).

“Go home! This is copyright infringement!” Scrooge summarily bellows at the audience as Mother Goose begins the tale, angered that his story has become fodder for a theatrical performance.

(“It’s public domain,” Mother Goose tut-tuts in retort, not the last time the two will tangle over the intricacies of intellectual-property law throughout the show.)

Think back: Remember the do-gooders who show up at Scrooge’s office, asking for financial support to aid the poor during the holidays only to be rebuffed in the classic “are there no workhouses, are there no prisons” reply? In this show, they are the Three Little Pigs, and they have tangled with Scrooge/BBW in the past over the repossession of one of the piggies’s homes.

“You were late on your mortgage – pay your bills, slacker,” Scrooge replies with disdain.

Then there’s Philip (formerly Prince) Charming, who’s been reduced to working as Scrooge’s long-suffering assistant after his father the king ended up bankrupt owing to Scrooge’s financial machinations. Scrooge keeps referring to Philip as “Bob Cratchit” because that was the name of his first clerk and he isn’t interested in learning the names of his successors.

And so it goes.

Warmerdam was fantastic in the lead role, able to play comedy, tragedy, drama and farce with equal aplomb. The fate of the show rises or falls with the casting of Scrooge, and Encore found a standout.

There were lots of other solid performances. Ava Asimakopoulos, Riziki Dunbar and a riotously scythe-wielding Harper Warmdam were strong as the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future, respectively. (Harper Warmerdam’s fairy-tale alter ego was the Queen of Hearts, so there was a lot of “off with her head” directed at her sister India playing Scooge. Who among us hasn’t harbored those feelings against a sibling now and then?)

The aforementioned Oberkirsch as Mother Goose the narrator held her own against Scrooge, while Torry Strong was solid as the Jacob Marley character (renamed “Jacob Midas” to work in some gold-themed puns), who gave Scrooge a good scare with some hipsterism thrown into the mix.

Jonah Saxe had fun with the role of Scrooge’s nephew Fred, portrayed as the dippy but upbeat Jack of beanstalk fame. Luc Penella was solid as the put-upon Bob Cratchit (oops, sorry: “Philip Charming”), and Cratchit/Charming family members Radhika Bhatnagar, Aly Wilson, Eleanor Gould and Lucienne Garcia had some strong scenes.

Riziki Dunbar was good as Fezziwig, the heart-of-gold employer of the younger Scrooge (William Leathwood). As with the Traveling Players’ youth-centric take on “Christmas Carol” earlier this month, Fezziwig disappears from the show rather than face the ignominy that occurs in more traditional renditions of the tale.

The two-act, 90-minute show was directed tautly by James Clancy, and Encore’s usual solid production values – costumes (Debra Leonard), sets (Kristen Jepperson) and lighting (Gary Hauptman) – were all strong. Matthew Heap served as composer.

In what I would call a smart move, the show does not force American-born actors to attempt British accents – a train wreck in waiting even for adult troupes – but does allow actors who are from across the pond (in particular India Warmerdam) to use what comes naturally to them.

Down sides of the show? Even though the audience was close to the action in the secondary theater at Gunston Middle School, a few voices got a little lost in the shuffle. The traditional Christmas songs sung by the entire cast at several points where done nicely, if somewhat unevenly, but had the feel of filler material about them.

Sorry I couldn’t have gotten there a week earlier to produce a review when there were still shows running; holiday season is a logistical challenge for us all. But it was worth going the last weekend if only to memorialize in print and online the solid efforts of the cast and crew.

• • •

Next up for Encore Stage & Studio is “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” running Jan. 13-22 at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre. For information, see the Website at www.encorestage.org.