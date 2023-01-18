On stage: ‘Beauty & Beast’ a solid outing by Encore

by MATT REVILLE, Staff Writer

It was back in 2009 that Encore Stage & Studio last presented “Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr.” – a lifetime for some of the performers on stage albeit just a blip on the radar for your increasingly geriatric community-theater reviewer.

And the latest incarnation, which continues Encore’s 2022-23 season and kicks off the new year, is just right for those wishing to shake off the winter blahs and come out of the theater two hours after entering having enjoyed some heart-warming, well-executed entertainment.

Even someone who has never, ever heard of the show can pretty much figure out the plot via the title. Bookish, cute Belle is stuck in her parochial French village, tending to her eccentric father, when through a series of mishaps becomes the prisoner of a beast that, unbeknownst to Belle, had been a selfish prince but can only return to human form by learning to love – and being loved in return.

Sponsored

The two-act, 100-minute performance, directed by Emily “EJ” Jonas, has just about everything the young target audience could want. There’s drama. There’s humor. There are a few spooky/scary moments. A choreographed rumble. The cast briefly comes into the audience. And maybe, just maybe, there’s a happy ending. (Can’t give away everything, can I?)

In the starring roles are Cadence Gates as Belle and Will Hemmens as the Beast. Both do well; Gates in particular Belle her own, and has quite a nice singing voice, too. Hemmens has a little less to do – his character starts out cranky before slowly his heart begins to melt – and handles it just fine.

Of the supporting cast, let me single out Riley Dennis, Loic Razanakoto and Reagan Holland as the Beast’s servants, hoping to procure a love match for their master so they too can return to their human form; Juliette Kane as Gaston the self-absorbed, undesired suitor of Belle; Noah Golden, hilariously, as Gaston’s sidekick; plus Ryan Hutt as Belle’s father, described by another character as a “wacky old coot.” I get that a lot, myself.

(Of the cast, only Riley Dennis as Lumiere and Ryan Hutt as the father Maurice assume French accents, played largely for laughs. Lots of “zis” and “zat”s thrown around.)

Director Jonas keeps the pace moving, aided by Daniel J. Smith as music director and Madeline Dunn as choreographer. Their work was executed with a deft touch.

Costumes (Debra Leonard) and sets (Kristen Jepperson) exceeded Encore’s already high standards. Truly standout efforts in each case.

Down sides? Just one, but it’s becoming a perennial: sound.

Some cast members are miked, some aren’t, with the spoken lines of some of the latter fading out long before they get to the back of the auditorium.

Solution? Either mike up everyone (which is an improbability verging on impossibility) or send the cast to a two-day training seminar at the Ethel Merman School for Belting It Out to the Balcony. To be on the safe side, audience members worried about the situation should ask for tickets near the front.

That aside, it was a strong show, one that is deserving of its place in Encore’s rotating repertoire.

Now let’s see: If it’s 14 years until another production of this show rolls around, I’ll be reviewing it when I’m how old, exactly? Oh good lord, nobody answer that!!

• • •

“Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr.” continues through Jan. 22 at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre in Arlington. For information, call (703) 548-1154 or see the Website at www.encorestage.org.