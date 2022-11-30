‘On Deck with Mercury’ to look at winter preparations in Vienna

The next “On Deck with Mercury” program featuring Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton will focus on the town government’s winter-weather-preparation efforts.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. on the town government’s cable channels and YouTube channel.

“Long before the temperature drops, public-works crews start planning their response to winter weather,” town officials said. “The job is not easy, and they work around the clock to clear streets.”

Previous episodes of “On Deck with Mercury” can be found only at https://bit.ly/MercuryOnDeck.