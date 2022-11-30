55.6 F
Tysons
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
type here...
Fairfax'On Deck with Mercury' to look at winter preparations in Vienna
FairfaxNews
Updated:

‘On Deck with Mercury’ to look at winter preparations in Vienna

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
tractor with snow blade
Photo by Ann Fossa on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The next “On Deck with Mercury” program featuring Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton will focus on the town government’s winter-weather-preparation efforts.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. on the town government’s cable channels and YouTube channel.

“Long before the temperature drops, public-works crews start planning their response to winter weather,” town officials said. “The job is not easy, and they work around the clock to clear streets.”

Previous episodes of “On Deck with Mercury” can be found only at https://bit.ly/MercuryOnDeck.

Previous article
MCA to meet with Fairfax transportation chief
Next article
Fairfax officials continue to mull refinements to parking requirements
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsDeb Kolt -

PHOTOS: Madison wins region football crown!

The James Madison High School football team defeated Centreville, 22-7, on Nov. 26 to become the 2022 6D North...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.