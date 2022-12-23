‘Old School’ column: Eating Christmas

In past columns, I talked about my mother’s delicious Christmas cookies and candies, especially her Divinity, a long-forgotten candy. But we often get so “wrapped up” in remembering gifts, we forget holiday meals.

Our Christmas Eve menu was always the same, since that’s when we opened gifts. Because we were all eager to get to the “ripping and tearing,” Mother chose a meal quick to eat, with easy clean-up, since she never owned a dishwasher in her life.

Chili to the rescue! Mom made a big pot and washed the tools beforehand, leaving only our bowls, spoons and leftovers after the meal.

We always had saltines with it, but none of the fancy trimmings offered today, like cheese, sour cream or (God forbid) raw onions. Our chili was the basic stuff: ground beef and onions browned together, with lots of red beans, smothered in tomato sauce.

Other than chili powder, I don’t know what spices she used, because I never got a written copy of her recipe, if one ever existed. It seems I took for granted some of my favorite dishes.

We also had Christmas dinner the next day at noon. Basic and pared-down: Mom usually baked “hen and dressing,” complemented by some random vegetable and brown-and-serve rolls

The desert was either date pudding or mince pie, due to Mom’s English heritage. The pie’s mincemeat came from a can and had raisins, apple chunks and other random fruit, all gooey, brown and VERY sweet. I rarely see it on menus these days; probably just as well.

The date pudding wasn’t really a pudding. It was a dense, moist cake which Mom had grown up eating. And, yes, it contained real mashed-up dates. Topped with whipped cream.

There were only two years that my sister and her family didn’t join us for both meals: 1953 and 1954, while my brother-in-law served in the Marine Corps in California. Mother sent them photos of our table, to let them know what they were missing. The 1953 one shows a prominently displayed double picture frame on the table featuring Marge and Joe, as if they were sitting there. Mother thoughtfully included the menu on the back of the 1954 shot.

The only difference: a picture of my adorable six-month-old nephew Mikey in the place of honor. No need for a highchair.

Old School Christmases were the only times food played second fiddle in our house!

