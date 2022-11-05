Officials: Drug-distribution suspect works for Pentagon police

A 33-year-old Alexandria man who serves as a Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer is facing numerous charges following Arlington police investigation into a drug-distribution network, Arlington police said.

Arlington police identified Eric Welch as a suspect in the investigation. He was taken into custody on the afternoon of Oct. 28 in the 1300 block of South Scott Street after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution, Arlington police said.

A search warrant subsequently was executed at Welch’s home in Alexandria, which resulted in the recovery of additional quantities of narcotics and firearms, Arlington police said.

Welch was charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance (two counts) and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance while armed. He was held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.