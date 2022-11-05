63.4 F
Tysons
Saturday, November 5, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonOfficials: Drug-distribution suspect works for Pentagon police
ArlingtonNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Officials: Drug-distribution suspect works for Pentagon police

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Lines of coke (it is baking powder for the record)
Photo by Colin Davis on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

A 33-year-old Alexandria man who serves as a Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer is facing numerous charges following Arlington police investigation into a drug-distribution network, Arlington police said.

Arlington police identified Eric Welch as a suspect in the investigation. He was taken into custody on the afternoon of Oct. 28 in the 1300 block of South Scott Street after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution, Arlington police said.

A search warrant subsequently was executed at Welch’s home in Alexandria, which resulted in the recovery of additional quantities of narcotics and firearms, Arlington police said.

Welch was charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance (two counts) and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance while armed. He was held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Previous article
Manassas man picks up DUI, obstruction charges in Vienna
Next article
Police: Food-court fight leads to charges of assaulting officer
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: Attempted theft of sunglasses escalates into assault by mob

On Oct. 28 at 4:21 p.m., a loss-prevention officer at a store in the 1200 block of South Hayes...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.