Officials: Contractor deserves more for Long Bridge Park work

The long and winding road that has been construction of the Long Bridge Park aquatics and fitness center is almost over. But there’s one more bill to pay.

Arlington County Board members on Dec. 17 are slated to approve an additional $1.2 million to Coakley & Williams Construction, which built the Crystal City project, bringing to about $61.2 million the firm’s total remuneration.

Don’t blame the contractor, county officials say. According to staff, a transformer initially installed by Dominion Power to handle the needs of the facility proved undersized, delaying efforts to close out construction.

Coakley & Williams estimated the delay cost it $1.8 million; the $1.2 million being allocated now will be in addition to about $600,000 remaining in contingency funding that also will go to the firm.

When County Board members approved the original construction contract with Coakley & Williams in 2017, the projected cost was $54.7 million, with an additional $5.3 million in contingency funds being available if needed.

The additional $1.2 million set to be given to the firm will come out of savings elsewhere on the project, staff say, and in the end taxpayers will not be on the hook for unplanned costs.

“Although not all project accounts have been finalized, the total project is expected to remain under [its $70.7 million] budget by a minimum of $2 million,” staff told County Board members in advance of the upcoming meeting.

Planning for an aquatics facility at the north end of Crystal City dates back about 15 years. The initial proposal became a victim of “mission creep” and ballooning cost projections until a scaled-down version was finally adopted by County Board members.

The facility opened to the public in August 2021.