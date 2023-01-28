Officers assaulted in separate incidents

The Arlington County Police Department reported two assaults on officers over the preceding week.

• On Jan. 21 at 3:24 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a traffic violation on Interstate 395 at South Glebe Road and conducted a traffic stop, Arlington police said.

During the course of the stop, the suspect exited the vehicle, refused to comply with directives of officers and continued to approach the cruisers, police said.

As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody on a drunk-driving charge, he resisted arrest and assaulted an officer, police said, before being subdued.

Sponsored

An officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries, police said. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect – 43-year-old Brian Graham of Fort Washington – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police, obstruction of justice and drunk in public.

• On Jan. 22 at 5:24, officers were in the 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard on an unrelated call when a lookout was broadcast for a suspect in a larceny that just had occurred, Arlington police said.

Officers observed the suspect in the area and took him into custody. During a search of his person during the arrest, the suspect kicked an officer, police said.

The suspect – 34-year-old Mikhail Porter of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police and petty larceny. He was held without bond.