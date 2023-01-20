47.9 F
ArlingtonO'Connell swimmer places in freestyle races
O’Connell swimmer places in freestyle races

Bishop O'Connell's Chris Kinsella, swimming for Overlee during the summer, placed seventh in a recent high-school meet. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

Led by a seventh in the 50-yard freestyle and a 12th in the 100 free by senior Chris Kinsella, the Bishop O’Connell Knights boys team placed 10th at the recent National Catholic High School Swimming & Diving Championships.

Also for the O’Connell boys in swimming, Paul Mullen was 12th in the 500 free, Kaden Carpenter was 15th in the 100 breaststroke, the 100 freestyle relay placed 12th and the 200 free relay 14th.

O’Connell diver Joe Nixon finished sixth.

In the girls competition, O’Connell finished 13th.

Madison Cervenak led the way with a fourth in diving, Emma Webb was seventh and Reagan Cervenak 10th.

In swimming, Caroline Mullen was 16th in the 500 free.

“We had some nice time drops and Chris Kinsella swam well,” O’Connell coach Beth O’Connor Baker said.

