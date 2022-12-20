O’Connell survives Madison in boys basketball

Leading by 14 points at halftime and in control of the game’s faster pace and momentum, victory seemed well at hand for the Bishop O’Connell Knights against the host Madison Warhawks in a Dec. 16 boys high-school basketball game.

That wasn’t the case.

O’Connell (3-1) won, 70-68, but had to rally to do so multiple times in the fourth quarter and withstand an endless second-half Warhawks’ rally in a seesaw non-district clash that had two ties and 14 lead changes. O’Connell got the lead for good at 63-61 with 3:31 to play on a three-pointer by Quincy Wadley, then won when Madison’s Jack Kominski missed a three-pointer from the left baseline at the buzzer.

“I think we kind of got out of our offense for a while in the second game, but our guys were resilient and hit some big shots and free throws at the end and moved and shared the ball,” O’Connell coach Joe Wootten said.

With the pace of play a bit slower, Madison rallied to force five lead changes in the second half, all in the fourth quarter. Wootten was happy with how his players responded each time Madison got a lead, by regaining the advantage themselves.

The Knights built the big halftime lead by outscoring Madison 24-11 in the second quarter to thanks quickening the pace, as the Warhawks had eight turnovers in the period and had trouble getting and hitting shots from the floor (1 of 5).

O’Connell was led in scoring by Jadyn Harris with 18 points to go with six rebounds and four steals. Corey Caulker scored 12 and had five boards and three assists; Shane Lincoln had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists; Adam Oummidoch scored eight and had five rebounds; Adlan Elamin had seven points; David Rochester scored six and Wadley five.

Harris and Lincoln each hit big shots in the final 2:12 of the game and throughout the fourth period.

Wootten describes his team as one with a mix of experience and youth and has been improving on offense.

“Madison is a good team, and was a tough test in the early season for us,” Wootten said.

O’Connell’s one loss when the week began was a 74-69 setback against Good Counsel in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference game.

This week O’Connell is playing in the Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, probably playing four games. The Knights finished second in that competition last year.

Then the following week, O’Connell plays in another out-of-town holiday tournament.

* The Wakefield Warriors (4-4, 2-0) boys basketball team finished 2-2 in games last week, with victories over Langley, 70-63, and Herndon, 64-44, in Liberty District contests.

Against Herndon in the victory, Kobe Davis and Seth Langford each had double-doubles by scoring 18 points each. Davis added 14 rebounds and two steals and Langford had 13 boards and two steals.

Horace Willis, Jr. had six points and two steals and Gabe Henneman had six points, four rebounds and two steals for Wakefield, which hosts it’s annual eight-team holiday tournament next week beginning Dec. 17. Washington-Liberty is playing in that tourney as well.

* In girls basketball action last week, Wakefield’s Helena Helms had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds and two assists and Samantha Stewart had nine points, six rebounds and three steals in a loss to the South Lakes Seahawks.