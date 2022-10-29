O’Connell runners sweep State Catholic cross country meets

A couple of running partners for the Bishop O’Connell Knights cross country team shared in victories at this year’s State Catholic Championship meet at Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton.

O’Connell junior Molly Weithman dominated the competition to win the girls varsity race, then senior Anthony Lenzini made a late kick in the final yards to win the boys meet. Weithman ran 19:29 with the runner-up finishing in 20:17. Lenzini’s time was 17:08, nipping Billy Driscoll of Peninsula Catholic in 17:09.

“I wanted to join Molly and get a double win for O’Connell,” Lenzini said. “I figured I would pace off of him [Driscoll] the whole race then see what I had left at the end.”

Lenzini and Driscoll passed each other multiple times and were no more than five yards apart for the entire race. Lenzini passed Driscoll on the final straightaway near the finish. Lenzini still won despite making a brief wrong turn less than a mile from the finish.

“That mistake probably cost me 15 meters and five seconds, but I made it up quickly and stayed tough,” Lenzini said. “I had to work hard the whole race.”

Weithman, who earlier this season won the Arlington County meet, took the lead early in the State Catholic girls race and was never challenged.

“I got a little boxed in at the start, so that didn’t go the way I wanted,” Weithman said. “Then I made my way around the course pretty well. I was hoping to have a faster time, but I think the course, by my watch, was a little longer than we thought.”

Earlier this season, Weithman ran the fastest 5,000-meter time in program history by an O’Connell girls runner in 17:44. A time like that has led to her and Lenzini doing regular workouts together to pace one another.

“She ran great today and was very dominant,” O’Connell coach Jim Connor said about Weithman. “Anthony also ran well. I thought both had a good chance to win. They are elite runners.”

O’Connell last participated in the State Catholic in 2002, as it had been a weekday meet in the Tidewater area each year until moving to Northern Virginia this fall. Connor said traveling that far during the week was a scheduling and academic issue for the team.

No other O’Connell runners placed high in either race at the Oct. 26 State Catholic meet. In the team standings, the O’Connell girls finished sixth and the boys seventh.

Kilian Dziepak finished next highest for the Knights at 18th (23:09) in the girls race. Sean Wilcox was the second highest for the O’Connell boys in 21st (18:43).

NOTE: The guest starter who also led the pre-race prays for the Oct. 26 races was Father Tom Ferguson. He won the boys State Catholic meet 39 yards ago for Bishop Ireton High School of Alexandria on the Maymont Park course in Richmond. He then had a successful running career at DeSales University.