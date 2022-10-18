O’Connell rallies past Ireton in football

Toss out a couple of lopsided victories, otherwise the regular-season meetings between the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Bishop Ireton Cardinals have been hard fought and close high-school football contests between Northern Virginia rivals in recent meetings.

This fall’s clash between the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opponents was a case in point. Trailing the host Cardinals 7-0 at halftime, O’Connell (3-4, 1-1) rallied to win, 10-7, for its sixth victory in seven seasons over Ireton.

O’Connell’s defense clamped down in the second half, allowing Ireton (1-6, 0-2) to cross midfield just once without the aid of a penalty, and on that occasion by only two yards and only 79 total yards.

The win snapped the Knights’ two-game losing streak.

Sponsored

“That was a tough one. We challenged [the players] at halftime and told them to finish, and they did,” O’Connell coach Ken Lucas said. “We did just enough to win. Our defense was tough all game long.”

O’Connell’s points came on a 42-yard third-quarter field goal by Tyler Fontenot and a 57-yard fourth-quarter run by Aidan Munroe, followed by Fontenot’s extra point.

Ireton scored its touchdown in the first quarter on a long drive.

Three turnovers, two in Ireton territory, kept the Knights from scoring more.

On offense for O’Connell, quarterback Jonathan Nguyen was 9 of 26 for 91 yards. Munroe had four catches for 26, Colin Harris and Cameron Lee each had two catches and Josiah Rose one. Nguyen ran for 19 yards and Munroe for 58.

On defense for O’Connell, Samson Ogunade recovered two fumbles, Munroe had one fumble recovery and Zach Harrison had an interception and two sacks. Also, Lee made 11 tackles; Nathan Harrison made eight with two sacks, forced two fumbles and two pass breakups; Kellen McConnell had six tackles and a breakup; Frank Reuther had six tackles (three for losses); and Jai Thompson had a sack and multiple tackles.