O’Connell hoop coach earns 500th career win

There were two significant accomplishments for the Bishop O’Connell Knights in boys high-school basketball action in recent days.

First, the team defeated perennial Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power and host DeMatha, 87-78. Two nights later on their home court, the Knights topped St. Mary’s Ryken, 81-65.

That second victory was the 500th career victory for O’Connell head coach Joe Wootten. All of those wins have been at O’Connell, as Wootten is coaching the Knights for the 24th season.

“You never think about something like that when you first start coaching,” the 50-year-old Wootten said. “Five hundred victories tells you’ve had a lot of good players. A milestone like that makes you reflect a lot about the program.”

Under Wootten, the Knights have been a past WCAC and Division I private-school state champion and are perennial contenders for each crown. Counting players, assistant coaches and managers, some 90 former team members under Wootten have moved on to play, coach or be involved with college teams on various levels.

His overall record after the win over St. Mary’s Ryken was 500-247.

After the Ryken victory, O’Connell was 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the WCAC.

“This team has great potential, but we have to do it every game,” Wootten said. “We have to play more physical every game.”

Jadyn Harris, David Rochester, Quincy Wadley, Adam Oumiddoch, Corey Caulker, Shane Lincoln, Isaiah Shaw and Samson Ogunade were top scorers and producers for O’Connell in those two wins.

Wootten is the son of the legendary high-school basketball coach Morgan Wootten, who won 1,274 career games, losing only 192. The late Morgan Wootten won all of those games coaching DeMatha for 46 seasons.