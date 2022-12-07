O’Connell holds 2022 hall of fame induction ceremony

With one full team inducted along with four individuals, the annual Bishop O’Connell High School Sports Hall of Fame ceremony for 2022 drew a large and festive audience in the Arlington private school’s auditorium.

The team was the 2002 boys high-school basketball squad that finished 30-7 and won the Division I private-school state championship under then- -and-now head coach Joe Wootten, also O’Connell’s athletic director.

That team also was a finalist in its conference and end-of-season Alhambra tournaments that season, and at times during the campaign earned No. 1 rankings by media outlets.

Team members and coaches on that team included Michael Cresson, Matt Walter, Jaclyn Myers, Lawrence Leber Jr, Matthew Lightfoot, Pierre Lacey, Erik Smith, Jeremy Trimble, Fred Stanback, Marcus Ginyard, Ahmad Smith, David Neal, Brian Johnson, Robert Wills, Matt Lawless, John Yohe, Ernest Lomax, Jason Donnelly and Scott McClary and head coach Wootten.

Some were present for the induction ceremony.

The four individuals inducted during the Nov. 19 event were Greg Deegan, Evan Howard, Marcus Ginyard and Dave Neal.

* Deegan was a 1977 O’Connell graduate and basketball player. In his senior season, Deegan was the team’s leading scorer (averaging 23.2 points a game) and the squad’s Most Valuable Player. Deegan played college basketball at George Mason University.

* Howard was a 1999 graduate and baseball standout. He helped the Knights win a state title his junior year. He batted .490 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI during his senior season and was chosen honorable mention All-American by USA Today.

Howard also earned many other honors for his play on the diamond. He continued his baseball career at George Mason University, where he was a four-year starter and multiple all-conference selection.

* Ginyard was a basketball standout and 2005 graduate. He was the first player in O’Connell history to earn the honor of Virginia’s Mr. Basketball, coming in 2005. He also helped lead the Knights to three Division I private-school state titles. In college, Ginyard was a four-season standout for the University of North Carolina, a team captain and earned multiple team and all-conference honors and awards.

He spent the majority of his 11-year professional career playing in various countries.

* Neal graduated from O’Connell in 2005 and was a basketball star, helping the team win more than 100 teams in his career. He was a top scorer and multiple award winner.

Neal then played college ball at the University of Maryland, where he was named team MVP as a senior.

The O’Connell induction ceremony also included three 2022 alumni achievement awards the were give during the event.

* The Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to 1993 graduate Cristine Gollayan.

* Young Alumni Award went to 2002 grad Paul J. Abraham.

* The Knights’ Service Award was presented to 1986 graduate Robert “Boomer” Buckreis, a longtime faculty member at the school.