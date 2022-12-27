O’Connell girls win Beach Ball Classic hoop title

Their season is less than a month old, and the accomplishments already are significant for the Bishop O’Connell Knights.

The girls high-school basketball team has a 7-3 record, is 5-0 in two different tournaments and in a single game defeated the defending Virginia Class 6 public-school champion Madison Warhawks.

O’Connell’s most recent success came when finishing 3-0 to win the John Rhodes Division of the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach. The Knights defeated the Philip Simmons Iron Horses of Charleston, S.C., 48-34, in the championship game.

The first win was over Socasteen of Myrtle Beach, 61-17, and the second 55-46 against Westlake of Georgia.

First-year O’Connell coach Brittany Davis said the tournament title should help her team continue to improve and work together.

“We are still learning each other and learning about trusting, so it’s a process, and we are getting there,” Davis said. “We still have a lot to work on. So we will have our ups and downs, and we have to learn how to bounce back well from those downs.”

O’Connell entered the tournament having lost three straight games, so the Knights got back on track in the victory column. There was no all-tournament team or Most Valuable Player chosen.

The Knights were led by a number of players in the tournament.

In the championship game, sophomore Daniya Brown made four three-pointers, scored 14 points and had two steals. Kiera Scott scored nine for the Knights with seven rebounds and two assists. Sophia Carlisle had six points and three rebounds; Denver Carlton had six points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals; Jamieson McIntyre had four points and three steals; Jaylen Manning had two points and four rebounds; Adrian Mayorga had five points and two assists; and Selah Parker scored two.

Against Westlake, Scott had 15 points, four rebounds and two steals. Carlton had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds; Dru Carlton scored 10 (two three-pointers) and added three assists; Manning had seven points and eight boards; and Carlisle had five points and 10 rebounds.

“Our offense was good in some games and our defense in others,” Davis said. “We are still trying to play both very good at the same time.”

O’Connell, which won only four games last season, opened the current campaign by winning two games at the She Got Game competition in Dallas by nearly identical 58-43 and 57-42 scores. In their third game, the Knights downed Madison, 53-46.

Scott and Carlisle are two top returners from last season.

Davis is the new head coach. She has been a full-time faculty member at O’Connell for six years. She was a head high-school girls coach previously for now closed Montrose Christian School and has coached on the AAU level.

In college, Davis was a four-season member of the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team. She was a standout player at River Hill High School in Howard County, Md.

NOTE: Next for O’Connell will be hosting the team’s first Jingle Bell Tournament played Dec. 28-30. The competition includes 10 teams. O’Connell will play four games against Maret, John Paul the Great, Severn and Urbana. “We originally thought we would have only four teams, but the interest was there so we got 10,” Davis said. “We hope to have this tournament every year.”