O’Connell football players chosen All-WCAC

Three players from the 2022 Bishop O’Connell High School football squad were Washington Catholic Athletic Conference first-team selections based on their play during the fall season.

Making first-team offense was junior utility player Aidan Munroe. Chosen first-team defense were senior lineman Samson Ogunade and junior punter Tyler Fontenot.

Munroe had the game-winning 57-yard touchdown run in O’Connell’s 10-7 road win over Bishop Ireton. Ogunade was a leading tackler for the team.

Making second team offense for O’Connell were senior tight end Cameron Lee and junior wide receiver Aidan Joseph.

Chosen second-team defense were junior linebacker Kellen McConnell, senior defensive back Ryan Creston and Fontenot as a place-kicker.

Picked as general honorable mention selections with offense or defense not specified were senior Jai Thompson, senior Colin Harris, junior Zach Harrison, senior Josiah Rose and junior Nathan Harrison.

Ogunade has verbally committed to play college football at James Madison University and Lee has multiple college offers.

O’Connell quarterback Ben Cogar has committed to Moravian College to play football and baseball. Cogar suffered a season-ending leg injury in the first half of O’Connell first game this season. He was 2 of 5 passing for 28 yards in that game.