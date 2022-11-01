O’Connell field hockey team has winning regular season

The Bishop O’Connell Knights ended regular-season play with a 4-0 road victory over St. Mary’s Ryken in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference match.

With the victory, O’Connell upped its overall 2022 girls high-school field hockey record to a program best 11-7-1 and 3-3 in the WCAC. O’Connell will be the fourth seed in the tournament, its highest seed in history. The Knights were scheduled to play Paul VI Catholic in a first-round match.

During regular-season play, O’Connell eventually defeated Paul VI in a shootout.

In the win over Ryken, Mary Nachmann scored two goals and Molly Garvert and Julia Kunst one each. Madi Sullivan had two assists and Molly Garvert and Abby Kilgallon one each.

Entering the playoffs, Madi Sullivan has 10 assists and one goal, Garvert has seven goals and two assists. and Olivia Mann has three goals and two assists.

O’Connell was ranked eighth in the most recent Division I private school state poll, good enough to eventually earn a state-tournament berth in the Knights remain in that spot or higher.