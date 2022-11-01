55.9 F
Tysons
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonSportsO'Connell field hockey team has winning regular season
ArlingtonFeaturedSports
Updated:

O’Connell field hockey team has winning regular season

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Bishop O'Connell senior Mary Nachmann earned the team's golden ball award for her play in a victory over St. Mary's Ryken. (O'Connell field hockey)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Bishop O’Connell Knights ended regular-season play with a 4-0 road victory over St. Mary’s Ryken in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference match.

With the victory, O’Connell upped its overall 2022 girls high-school field hockey record to a program best 11-7-1 and 3-3 in the WCAC. O’Connell will be the fourth seed in the tournament, its highest seed in history. The Knights were scheduled to play Paul VI Catholic in a first-round match.

During regular-season play, O’Connell eventually defeated Paul VI in a shootout.

In the win over Ryken, Mary Nachmann scored two goals and Molly Garvert and Julia Kunst one each. Madi Sullivan had two assists and Molly Garvert and Abby Kilgallon one each.

Sponsored

Entering the playoffs, Madi Sullivan has 10 assists and one goal, Garvert has seven goals and two assists. and Olivia Mann has three goals and two assists.

O’Connell was ranked eighth in the most recent Division I private school state poll, good enough to eventually earn a state-tournament berth in the Knights remain in that spot or higher.

Previous article
Langley, Madison win big in football clashes
Next article
Registration open for Vienna Turkey Trot
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: How are the dominoes going to fall?

First of all, thank you to all three Arlington County Board candidates for taking time away from what no...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.