O’Connell falls to Paul VI in football action

The regular season ended for the Bishop O’Connell Knights on Nov. 5 with a 31-0 home loss to the Paul VI Catholic Panthers in a high-school football clash between Northern Virginia and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division rivals.

The Knights finished the regular season with a 4-6 overall mark and a 1-3 league record. Now, for the fourth straight time, O’Connell will be the fourth seed in the division playoffs, with one victory in those previous three postseason contests. (The competition was not held in the 2020 campaign because of the pandemic.)

O’Connell will play the top-seed and host Carroll Lions (8-2, 4-0) in a first-round game Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. The Knights lost to Carroll, 54-0, during regular-season play.

In the loss to Paul VI (8-2, 3-1), the O’Connell defense played well in the first half, as the Panthers led just 3-0 at halftime. A couple of interceptions stalled the O’Connell offense in the first two quarters.

Paul VI built its lead in the second half as a result of more interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

On defense for O’Connell, Kellen McConnell (one sack) and Nathan Harrison each made nine tackles and Samson Ogunade had seven tackles with a sack and two for losses. In addition, Zach Harrison made six tackles (two sacks) and broke up a pass; Cameron Lee had five tackles; Jai Thompson had a sack and two tackles; Ryan Creston had an interception and two tackles; and Aidan Munroe had three tackles and broke up two passes.

Leading the offense was receiver Aidan Joseph with four catches for 43 yards, Munroe had three for 20 and Frank Johnson one for five.

O’Connell quarterback Jonathan Nguyen completed nine passes for 58 yards and threw multiple interceptions and had 30 yards rushing. Zach Harrison rushed for 33 yards and Douglas O’Donnell for 10.

NOTE: O’Connell’s three losses in WCAC play were against opponents with a combined 12-8 record, two with eight wins each.