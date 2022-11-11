O’Connell boys soccer team unbeaten vs. local rivals

Finishing with 1-1 records in two postseason tournaments, the Bishop O’Connell Knights ended the boys fall soccer season with an 8-7-2 overall record, which included an unbeaten 6-0-1 mark against other private-school teams in Northern Virginia.

First, O’Connell went 1-1 in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tourney, defeating Paul VI Catholic in penalty kicks in the high-school team’s first game, then lost to Bishop McNamara, 1-0, in its second.

Next, the Knights participated in the Division I state private- school tournament. O’Connell was the seventh seed and defeated 10th seed St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 3-1, in the first round, then was eliminated by second-seed St. Christopher’s, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.

The state-tournament berth was O’Connell’s 10th in a row, all coming since head coach Chris Jennings took over in the 2012 season. The 2020 state competition wasn’t held because of the pandemic. That 2012 state berth was the team’s first in program history.

“We have continued to make the tournament every year and have secured ourselves as one of – if not the – top private-school programs in Northern Virginia,” Jennings said.

O’Connell’s victories over Northern Virginia teams were against Flint Hill and Trinity of Falls Church by 5-0 scores, against Bishop Ireton and St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes by 3-1 finals, against John Paul the Great, 3-1, and against Paul VI in penalty kicks. The tie was 1-1 versus Paul VI in another match.

O’Connell outscored those seven rivals, 21-4.

One of the players leading the Knights this season was second-team all-WCAC selection Leonardo Borda, a senior midfielder. Making honorable mention all-WCAC were senior defenders Noah Ogden and Shane Lynch and senior goalie Tanner daSilva.

Borda led O’Connell in scoring with six goals and five assists, and he took a team best 33 shots. Lynch had four goals and three assists and took 30 shots. In goal, daSilva had a 4-5-2 record and made 62 saves. Ogden scored one goal. Other top scorers were Jacob Bredbenner with six goals, Gabriel Gutierrez with three goals and two assists, Kelvin VandeHei with three goals and two assists, Bryan Morante with two goals and two assists