Oakton, Langley win region cross country crowns

The team champions of this fall’s 6D North Region cross country meets were a familiar and frequent perennial power on the boys side and a girls squad that last finished first in such a race more than three decades ago.

The high-school meets were run Nov. 3 on the Burke Lake Park course.

The Oakton Cougars won the boys title for the sixth straight year, scoring 40 points with their top five runners finishing in the top 14. With 44 points and five runners in the top 15, the Langley Saxons won the girls crown, their first region championship since 1986. Langley won five straight region crowns from 1982 to 1986 and state championships in 1983 and 1984.

The Langley girls were led at this year’s region by third-place finisher Lila Waters in 17:44, seventh place Hazel Calway (18:21), 12th-place Lila Pesavento (18:35), Madeleine Spanner in 14th (18:59) and Corinne Jaggard in 15th (19:00).

Sponsored

“The key for us in the meet was our top-five girls were all right up there,” Langley coach Gifford Krivak said. “We have the right combination of really hard-working runners with some talent and they understand their talent, and they try to get better. They really push each other in practice and they put in the miles over the summer.”

The McLean girls placed second with 69 points and were led by individual runner-up Thais Rolly (17:09) and her sister Calypso Rolly in ninth (18:26).

The Oakton girls were third with 81 points and were led by fourth-place finisher Sitota Mesfin (18:04) and Anna Lewis in 10th (18:31).

Madison High’s Lydia Mikhin was fifth (18:05) and Marshall’s Haley Spoden finished sixth (18:14).

The Madison girls finished fifth.

Leading the Oakton boys was race runner-up Tyler Coleman in 15:42 and fifth-place Junior Allen (15:48). Also for Oakton, Connor Eklund was ninth (16:02), Derek Lewis 10th (16:04) and Iyasu Yemane14th (16:11).

“They worked together and had a tight pack as much as possible,” Oakton coach Matt Kroetch said. “All of the runners went out trying to gut it out and do the best they can.”

Kroetch said the runners don’t talk much about the consecutive region titles, but they are aware of the streak, which is the longest ever by any team. Three in a row was the previous longest streak, held by Thomas Jefferson from 2002 to 2004 and then Washington-Lee from 1952 to 1954.

“It feels fun and it’s hard to do because there are a lot of good teams and runners in this region. We’ve done this with different runners over the six years,” Kroetch said.

The Marshall boys finished fourth in the region with 93 points and were led by Oliver Stone in eighth (16:01), Sean Sanders in 12th (16:06) and Simon Barnes in 15th (16:13).

The Langley boys finished eighth.

Madison’s Matthew Nichols finished 20th (16:23).