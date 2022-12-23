Oakton girls hoop team enjoying 8-1 start

To summarize, the Oakton Cougars have been playing well in all phases as the girls basketball team is enjoying an 8-1 start to the season.

Longtime head coach Fred Priester said the perennial power Cougars consists of a mixture of skillful and versatile players with both experience and youth who play aggressively on both ends of the court, have confidence, can score inside and out and rebound well.

“I like what I am seeing,” said Priester, who has nearly 770 career victories, coaching at Oakton for 28 seasons and before that a decade at McLean High.

An example of Oakton’s talents were displayed in its 53-35 non-district road victory over the Lake Braddock Bruins on Dec. 19. The Cougars fell behind, 5-0, then went on a 16-0 run, and later in the contest compiled an 11-0 stretch to augment increase their lead.

Sponsored

Senior forward Caitlin Crump led Oakton in scoring with 18 points to go with nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in that game. She scored inside and out, making three of Oakton’s seven three-pointers.

Freshman guard/forwards Brooke Chang and Sophie Toole each scored nine. Toole added five rebounds and three steals.

Senior forward Madeleine Kinsel had four points and 14 rebounds. Senior guard Grace Hansen and junior guard Finley Tarr (four rebounds, two assists) each made a three and scored five, and sophomore guard Reema Yaghi (two blocks) made a three and scored three.

Oakton also defeated host Washington-Liberty, 56-38, in recent action, with Crump scoring 21, Kinsel 11, Chang seven and Tarr six.

An early-season big win for Oakton was a 71-63 triumph over the McLean Highlanders, a team, along with the Cougars, considered among the best in the 6D North Region this season.

Oakton’s loss was by a 65-44 score to the defending state-champion Noblesville Millers of Indiana. That was the lone game the Cougars played during the team’s multi-day trip to the Hoosier state to tour various historical Indiana basketball landmarks, venues and gyms, attend a Butler University women’s game and visit the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and NCAA Hall of Champions.

The Oakton vs. Noblesville contest was played in the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown. That was a primary filming location for the home team Hickory Huskers in the 1986 basketball movie “Hoosiers,” staring Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey and Dennis Hopper.

The Oakton team also visited the high-school gym, where the Cougars had fun attempts shooting the same granny-style free throws at one of the baskets that the character Ollie made in a game for Hickory in that “Hoosiers” movie.

As for the game against Noblesville, Oakton made 10 three-pointers. The contest was close for a while, as the Millers led 30-24 at halftime. Noblesville began pulling away in the third quarter.

“They were much bigger and stronger than us at every position, but we didn’t back down,” Priester said.

Priester is an Indiana native where he grew up playing and becoming passionate about basketball. His hope was that the trip taught his players how much basketball means in Indiana.