Notification requirement holds up action creating new park

Arlington County officials on Dec. 17 delayed plans establishing a new park in Crystal City for a month, giving them time to notify federal and airport officials as required under state law.

Plans had been in place to enact zoning amendments needed to approve what is expected to be known as “Arlington Junction Park” – located at South Eads Street and Army Navy Drive – at the December meeting.

Reading between the lines of a staff report, it appears that the deferral was needed to notify both the Department of Defense and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. State law requires local governments to provide 30-day notifications before public hearings on rezonings that are located within 3,000 feet of military installations (the Pentagon in this case) and airports (Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport).

Deferring the matter to January meetings of the Planning Commission and County Board will allow that requirement to be met.

The park is being created as part of the master plan for the PenPlace development.

While County Board members will have the final say on the name of the park, the staff proposal is for Arlington Junction, which honors the site’s one-time service as a major crossroads of several trolley lines in the early 20th century.

Other names considered during the planning process included Cottonwood Park, Pentagon Park, Canal Park and Teardrop Park; the latter had been the front-runner – owing to the park’s shape resembling a teardrop – until civic activist Bernie Berne made an impassioned plea last spring for the Arlington Junction option.