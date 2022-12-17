Non-profit ‘wish catalog’ back for third year

For the third year in a row, the Arlington Community Foundation is sponsoring a “Non-Profit Wish Catalog” for local social-safety-net organizations in need of support.

Over the first two years of the effort, more than $100,000 was raised.

Thirty non-profit organizations were invited to submit “wishes” of up to $5,000 each, with contributions toward them being accepted through Dec. 31.

“The Wish Catalog makes it fun to give to non-profits in our community,” said Patricia Rodriguez, a donor. “We are able to donate to our favorite organizations and to learn about others. The Website allows us to easily scroll and click, and then provides us with documentation of our contributions.”

In addition, “Wish Maker Matchers” act as a catalyst for others to give by providing matching grants and other support.

For information and to view the catalog, see the Website at www.arlcf.org. For information on providing matching gifts, contact director of philanthropy Christy Cole at ccole@arlcf.org or (703) 963-5737.