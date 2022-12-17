28.5 F
Tysons
Monday, December 19, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonNon-profit 'wish catalog' back for third year
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Non-profit ‘wish catalog’ back for third year

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
person writing bucket list on book
Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

For the third year in a row, the Arlington Community Foundation is sponsoring a “Non-Profit Wish Catalog” for local social-safety-net organizations in need of support.

Over the first two years of the effort, more than $100,000 was raised.

Thirty non-profit organizations were invited to submit “wishes” of up to $5,000 each, with contributions toward them being accepted through Dec. 31.

“The Wish Catalog makes it fun to give to non-profits in our community,” said Patricia Rodriguez, a donor. “We are able to donate to our favorite organizations and to learn about others. The Website allows us to easily scroll and click, and then provides us with documentation of our contributions.”

Sponsored

In addition, “Wish Maker Matchers” act as a catalyst for others to give by providing matching grants and other support.

For information and to view the catalog, see the Website at www.arlcf.org. For information on providing matching gifts, contact director of philanthropy Christy Cole at ccole@arlcf.org or (703) 963-5737.

Previous article
Happy holidays: Police report two robberies at mall
Next article
Police: Woman banned from residence after domestic incident
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Proposal to rename post office in Arlington awaits Senate action

Legislation to rename a U.S. post office in Arlington in honor of a long-time letter carrier has been approved...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.