Nominations open for 2023 ’40 Under 40′ honorees

The Leadership Center for Excellence and Leadership Fairfax have opened nominations for the 2023 “Northern Virginia 40 Under 40,” recognizing exceptional young leaders making a positive impact on the region.

The program “celebrates leaders who demonstrate exceptional and impactful leadership and civic engagement in their professional and personal spheres,” the organizations said. “Honorees represent business, non-profit and government sectors.”

Nominations are accepted through Jan. 5. Once individuals are nominated, they will be invited to complete an application form, with the receipts honored in March.

For information, see the Website at https://leadercenter.org/40-under-40/.